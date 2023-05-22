DOUNWS-05-23-23 MEGAN

Douglasville native Megan Danielle Phillips finished as runner-up on the ABC reality series “American Idol”, which held its season-finale Sunday night.

 Derrick Mahone/Douglas County Sentinel

Megan Danielle Phillips finished runner-up on “American Idol” as the season finale wrapped up Sunday night.

For weeks, Phillips captured the hearts of many from her Douglasville hometown as she competed for the title.

Trending Videos