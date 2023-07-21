Carroll County native Assistant Magistrate Judge Kierston Phillips announced Friday morning that she would be running for the Chief Magistrate Court Judge position in 2024. Phillips gave a statement in a press release regarding her decision to run.
“I am excited to announce my campaign for Chief Magistrate. With deep roots in Carroll County, I am committed to keeping our community a great and safe place to live for our children. While the position may not get a lot of attention, it is an important role where decisions can result in real consequences.”
Phillips continued saying, “I firmly believe that people of Carroll County need someone on the bench with a proven record, trusted values, and unmatched experience. This is why I am running.”
Phillips is a lifelong resident of Carroll County where she graduated from Carrollton High School in 2007 while also attending the Advanced Academy of West Georgia. A year later Phillips obtained her Bachelor’s Degree in accounting at the University of West Georgia and in 2010 received her Master’s in Public Administration, again from the University of West Georgia. Phillips went to law school at Atlanta’s John Marshall Law School in 2012 and was admitted to practice law in Georgia in 2013.
Phillips continued discussing why she chose to run for the position as the Chief Magistrate Court Judge.
“Running for this position is about continuing my service to Carroll County through the Magistrate Court. I began working in the Court in high school and was appointed Assistant Magistrate in 2016. From labeling case files as an intern to adjudicating cases, Magistrate Court has been a large part of my life.” Phillips continued by talking about her own reputation saying, “On the bench, I have earned a reputation for fairness, efficiency, following the law, and striving to do the right thing. I have built strong relationships with local law enforcement — always being available to do what is necessary to assist them. I will continue that proven record as Chief Magistrate.”
Phillips was appointed as an Associate Magistrate Judge in 2016, where she still serves today. Phillips also talked about her goals as Chief Magistrate Judge within her statement saying, “As Chief Magistrate, I will bring our Carroll County values and an unrelenting commitment to public safety to the bench. I will uphold the law to maintain law and order in our community. While at the same time, I will continue my proven commitment to fairness by treating others the way I would want to be treated, especially small, first-time offenders.”
Phillips is currently a Partner at McMahan, Perry, and Phillips in Carrollton where she works primarily in litigation. Phillips is also licensed in general civil mediation, family/domestic, juvenile delinquency and domestic violence.
Phillips lastly addressed the people of Carroll County as well in her statement.
“The people of Carroll County deserve a choice and the chance to decide at the ballot box who they trust to serve them. I want to continue my proven and trusted record as your Chief Magistrate. I look forward to earning the trust and support of the voters so I can continue to do my part to ensure that our families continue to enjoy the same safe way of life we enjoy today,”
Phillips will be running for the position that is currently held by Chief Magistrate Judge Nathaniel Smith who was appointed after Michael Hubbard was appointed to the State Court.
