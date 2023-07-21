Carroll County native Assistant Magistrate Judge Kierston Phillips announced Friday morning that she would be running for the Chief Magistrate Court Judge position in 2024. Phillips gave a statement in a press release regarding her decision to run.

“I am excited to announce my campaign for Chief Magistrate. With deep roots in Carroll County, I am committed to keeping our community a great and safe place to live for our children. While the position may not get a lot of attention, it is an important role where decisions can result in real consequences.”