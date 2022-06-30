Mr. Phillip Greggs, 82, of Lawrenceville, GA died on June 30, 2022. Final arrangements to be announced to be announced at a later day by Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
