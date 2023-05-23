Phillip Eugene Kauffman

Phillip Eugene Kauffman lost his battle with pancreatic cancer and passed away peacefully in his sleep early Monday morning May 22, 2023. He was born November 26, 1946 in Wauseon, Ohio to Herman Eugene and Kathryn Anna Lederman Kauffman (of Pettisville, Ohio). Phil, as he was most known by, grew up on a dairy farm in rural Pettisville where he learned his strong work ethic passed down by his father, Grandfather, and many close uncles. He graduated from Pettisville High School in 1964. Although from rival, cross-town schools, he married his high school sweetheart Barbara Elaine Britsch on June 3, 1966 and they moved across the country to Rancho Cucamonga, California where he worked for Royal Creations, one of the first ready-to-assemble furniture manufacturers in the U.S.

He quickly worked his way up from line worker in the company and in 1976, he moved his wife, and then 2 children, to Carrollton, Georgia to start an east coast division of Royal Creations in Villa Rica, Georgia. Thanks to the help of his Office Manager he was able to grow that factory over the next decade to be the city’s largest employer at the time with 500-plus employees. In 1989, he moved on from his first employer and bought a diamond saw sharpening business, Henderson Diamond & Carbide. Seven years later he sold the business to a German Company, Leuco Tool, out of the same Black Forest region that his ancestors immigrated from some 100 years before. After “retiring” from Manufacturing, and with the help of some local partners and friends he made over the years, he spent the rest of his life in the real estate and banking arenas. Over the last 20-plus years he has been involved in many real estate endeavors helping start several residential communities including Mirror Lake (Villa Rica), Mill Pond (Carrollton), Sunset Cove (Dadeville, Alabama) and Lincoln Harbor (Logan Martin Lake, Alabama).

Service information

May 27
Visitation
Saturday, May 27, 2023
4:00PM-7:00PM
Tabernacle Baptist Church
150 Tabernacle Drive
Carrollton, GA 30117
May 28
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
May 28
Memorial Service
Sunday, May 28, 2023
2:00PM-3:00PM
Tabernacle Baptist Church
150 Tabernacle Drive
Carrollton, GA 30117

Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.

