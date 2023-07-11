Phillip Drew Welch, 57, passed away early Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 8, 2023, in the chapel of Hughes & Wright Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 8, 2023. Burial will be in Sunnyside Cemetery.
Phillip was born in Cordele, Ga., to the late Drew Welch and the late Patricia Mims Crutchfield. He is also preceded in death by his brother, Randy Welch.
