Phillip Allen Arnell, 51, of Villa Rica. Georgia, died Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Tanner Medical Center, Villa Rica.
He was born in Atlanta on March 29, 1970, the son of the late Robert and Frances Blair Arnell. He moved from Douglasville to this area about 23 years ago. Very early in his working career, he took a job with Marietta Drywall, Inc. and in the 29 years of service to them had worked his way up to Project Manager.
He enjoyed wood working, loved the Georgia Bulldogs and took great pleasure in watching his boys play soccer and other sports. His greatest joy in life was in spending time with his daughters, sons, and wife and in making sure that he provided everything they needed.
He was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church and also attended the "Helping Hand Life Group" taught by Gary Thomas at First Baptist Church of Villa Rica. He will be greatly missed by his loving family and his many friends, but will be remembered by all for the many kind deeds and memories he leaves behind.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Scott Arnell.
Survivors include his wife of 24 years, Amanda Ariail Arnell of Villa Rica; two daughters, Jennifer (Jared) Cottrell and Jessica Arnell, all of Kentucky; two sons, Nicholas Arnell and Christian Arnell of Villa Rica; a sister, Melissa (Mike) Richards of Douglasville; two brothers, Donald Arnell and Kim (Nita) Arnell, all of Whitesburg; three precious grandchildren, Noah Cottrell, Caleb Cottrell and Brooklynn Toler of Kentucky; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, November 7, 2021 at 4 p.m. from the Shady Grove Baptist Church with Pastor Mike Harris and Rev. Jerome Mitchell officiating. Music will be provided by the Shadrix Trio.
Pallbearers will be Ryan Ariail, Blake Ariail, Tanner Thomason, Kevin Copeland, Jeffery Arnell and Brian Arnell. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Shady Grove Baptist Church on Sunday from 2 p.m. until the service hour.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jhoytthomas.com.
J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home of Villa Rica is in charge of arrangements.
