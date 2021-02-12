Philip Thomas

Philip Michael Thomas, 40, of Tallapoosa, Georgia, passed away on Feb. 5, 2021, at his residence.
He was born on Aug. 3, 1980, in DeKalb County, Georgia, the son of Mrs. Rita Brown Thomas and the late James Millard “Mickey” Thomas.
He graduated from Central High School in 1998 and had worked for SLM for 20 years. He enjoyed fishing, gaming, and reading books during his spare time.
Survivors include his wife, Sarah Hayes Thomas, of Tallapoosa; mother, Rita Thomas, of Carrollton, Georgia; and daughter, Savannah Louise Thomas, of Tallapoosa.
In keeping with the family’s wishes, the body will be cremated following a time of visitation at Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. Please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
