Philip “Phil” David Lee Heard, age 55 of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on November 17, 2022, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 3, 1967, in Calhoun, Georgia, the son of the late Philip Spurgeon Heard and the late Shirley Jean Lee Heard.
Phil was a graduate of Mt. Zion High School and the University of West Georgia. Phil served his country as a member of the Army National Guard from 1985 until 1992. He enjoyed a long career in education having taught at Bowdon High School, Douglas Co. High School, Heard Co. High School, West Georgia Technical College, and the University of West Georgia.
There are a million things you could say about Phil. He was a collector. He collected guns, records, and old cars. He enjoyed restoring cars and tractors, listening to music, and fishing. Most recently, Phil attended Mt. Zion United Methodist Church.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his sisters and brothers-in-law, Portia Heard of Carrollton, Georgia, Carla & Brant McCanless of Carrollton, Georgia, Beth Heard of Newnan, Georgia, Olivia & Jamey Ploof of Carrollton, Georgia, and Jennifer & Thomas Braziel of Fitzgerald, Georgia; nieces and nephews, Cynthia Chiodo, James Bragg, Elaina Cohen, Christopher Cohen, Alexander McCanless, Dillon McCanless, Courtney Anderson, Cody Patterson, Carlysel Turner, Cayden Smith, McCabe Duncan, Morgan Duncan, Brett Butler, Madison Patel, and Brock Boyett; and five great nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant nephew, Taylor James Butler.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 11:00 AM from Mt. Zion United Methodist Church with Pastor Ryan Miller and Rev. John Whetstone officiating. Music will be rendered by Mrs. Patty Pritchard. Interment will follow in the church cemetery will the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers, Brett Butler, Cody Patterson, James Bragg, Brock Boyett, Cayden Smith, Christopher Cohen, and McCabe Duncan. Military honors will be rendered by the American Legion Post #143. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 10:00 AM until the hour of service.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
