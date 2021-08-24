Mr. Philip “Mat” Matson Miller Jr., 65, of Villa Rica, Georgia passed away Sunday, Aug.22, 2021.
He was born Oct. 24, 1955, in Atlanta, Georgia, the son of the late Mr. Philip Matson Miller Sr. and the late Mrs. Wanda Ruth Kidwell Miller. Mr. Miller was a veteran, proudly serving his country in the United States Navy for four years and a Navy Reservist for two years. He was a graduate of the State University of West Georgia with a Bachelor’s Degree of Arts with a Major in Psychology and a Minor in Sociology. He was a dedicated family man and enjoyed everything outdoors, loved working with his boys and doing projects with his grandchildren. He loved reading and was a motorcycle enthusiast. Mr. Miller was an active member of First Baptist Church of Villa Rica, where he served as a Deacon. He enjoyed traveling and learning about different cultures, had a servant’s heart and a true love for missions.
Mr. Miller is survived by his wife of 47 years, Mrs. Elaine Tyson Miller of Villa Rica, Georgia; sons and daughters-in-laws, Philip Matson Miller III and his wife, Karina Miller of Roanoke, Virginia, Jason Henry Tyson Miller and his wife, Brittany Miller of Villa Rica, Georgia, Michael Stephen Marshall Miller and his wife, Amanda Miller of Villa Rica, Georgia; sister, Melinda Miller Jones of Duluth, Georgia; brother and sister-in-law, Myron Miller and his wife, Cathy Miller of Carrollton, Georgia; seven grandchildren, Isabella and Sophia Miller, Cole, Riley, and Addison Miller, Kaytlynn Bates and Wyatt Wallace; a host of nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends at First Baptist Church Villa Rica Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. A homecoming service with military honors provided by the United States Navy Honor Guard will be held on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at 11 a.m. from First Baptist Church of Villa Rica with Dr. Kevin Williams and Bro. Wally Sheets officiating. Inurnment will follow at Meadowbrook Memory Gardens.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements, 770-459-3694.
