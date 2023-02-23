Philip Lamar Bailey, 78, of Whitesburg, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at Tranquility Hospice in Austell, Georgia. He was born on January 30, 1945. He is the son of the late Preston Bailey and the late Ethel Jennings Bailey.
The family will receive friends on Monday, March 6, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Villa Rica Chapel. The memorial service will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Villa Rica Chapel.
