Philip Denney, 71, of Carrollton, passed away on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.
He was born Aug. 21, 1951, the son of the late Thomas Felton Denney and Josephine McWhorter Denney.
Philip was raised working on his father’s farm in rural Carroll County, where he built the home where he raised his own family and lived the rest of his life. He was Central High School’s first Drum Major and met the love of his life at band camp (located at what is now Shiloh) in the summer of ’65. Philip and Gayle went to summer school to graduate a year early so they could marry. Georgia law would not allow a male, under the age of 18, to get married in 1968, even with his parent’s consent. So, he and Frances “Gayle” Mashburn were married across the state line in Ranburne, Alabama, on Sept. 14, 1968.
In their first year of marriage, Philip attended West Georgia College and worked at Blackwell’s Honda on Hwy 27 in Carrollton, just up the road from where he and Gayle lived. He loved riding motorcycles as a teenager, and that love never faded. To increase his income, Philip went to work at Southwire (as did his young bride) and was soon promoted to third shift foreman, Southwire’s youngest at the time.
In 1970, Philip and Gayle had a baby daughter, Julie Ann. In the early 70s Philip left Southwire to become a full-time farmer – clearing the land and building Sweetgrass Dairy with his older brother, John. In 1975, Kacey Gayle was born, and in ’76, another little girl joined them, Kelly Jo. Finally, the fourth child and only son, Philip Lee, was born in 1981. During those years, Philip worked as a dairy farmer, a career spanning 16 years with his brother, John, and brother-in-law, Larry. Philip built his own small dairy barn, Denney’s Dairy, where he and Gayle lived on Oak Grove Road – the same land where his Grandpa Denney’s homeplace was. He retired from farming in the mid to late 80s and worked as a builder with his brother, John, building apartments in Carroll & neighboring counties.
In 1988, Philip and his father, Felton Denney, formed a partnership and built Cross Creek Apartments. Philip later built several houses, including homes for two of his daughters, a personal care home in Bremen, and later Duplex apartments on Bowdon Hwy.
Philip loved family, Sacred Harp music, God’s creation, spending time in nature, and, of course, motorcycles. He bought “The Honda Shop,” where he had worked as a young man, and turned it into a thriving business most people know as Cycle Works. Philip rode motorcycles for pleasure and raced dirt bikes with his brother-in-law, Ray.
Philip loved being a husband and father, raising four children who loved him more than anything. He taught his children to work, play, laugh, cry, sing, camp, go on picnics, and love the Lord. Then came grandchildren, and Philip proudly wore the title of “World’s Best Poppa.” He claimed that the best medicine was spending time with his grandchildren. Philip never lost his love for the land and farming. After retirement, he fenced in several pastures and bought a few cows. His family will continue to love and enjoy the life he built for years to come.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his great-grandson, Jay Caldwell.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Gayle Mashburn Denney; children, Julie and Mike Brown, Kacey and Dusty Cook, Kelly and Keith Horsley, and Lee Denney; sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary and Larry Simpkins, and Sarah and Eddie Duffey; brothers and sister-in-law, John and Tammy Denney, and Bill Denney; grandchildren, Grady Burgess, Skyler Denney, Jessy Brown, Eva Grace Horsley, Karis Askin, Wyatt Denney, Eli Horsley, Ethan Askin, Alex Denney, Christian Webb, J.D. Horsley, Ben Horsley, John Thomas Denney, Isaiah Horsley, Eason Denney, Duke Cook; great-grandchildren, Greyson Kelly, and Weston Denney; eleven nieces; and ten nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at 3 p.m., from Rocky Mount Baptist Church with Bro. Keith Horsley and Bro. Steve Riddle officiating. Interment will follow in Emmaus Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with the following grandsons serving as pallbearers: Skyler Denney, Eli Horsley, Wyatt Denney, Ethan Askin, Alex Denney, and JD Horsley. Philip’s body will be placed in the church at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, and Sacred Harp will lead worship from 2:30 p.m. until the hour of service.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, from 3-6 p.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
