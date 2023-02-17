Philip Denney

Philip Denney, 71, of Carrollton, passed away on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.

He was born Aug. 21, 1951, the son of the late Thomas Felton Denney and Josephine McWhorter Denney.

To send flowers to the family of Philip Denney, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 18
Visitation
Saturday, February 18, 2023
3:00PM-6:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Feb 19
Funeral
Sunday, February 19, 2023
3:00PM-4:00PM
Rocky Mount Baptist Church
583 Buffalo Creek Road
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral begins.
Feb 19
Placed in State
Sunday, February 19, 2023
2:30PM-3:00PM
Rocky Mount Baptist Church
583 Buffalo Creek Road
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Placed in State begins.

Trending Videos