The city of Carrollton is progressing forward with the Lake Carroll project as they are preparing to begin phase two with phase one already completed.
From the first week of January through the end of March, contractors will lower the water level of Lake Carroll to allow for needed construction during phase two of the Lake Carroll Project. Levels will be lowered by approximately six feet during this time, however, the actual water level will depend on the amount of rain received, per city of Carrollton officials.
Phase two will begin as soon as weather permits. According to City Manager David Brooks, draining water and keeping it low can be a challenge and when the construction workers get dry weather, the lake will be lowered. The lowered water in the lake should not affect phase one of the installations.
Phase one of this project is already completed and will still be available for the community to enjoy during phase two of the renovations. The $3 million project has already added a new pavilion, picnic tables, grills, benches, and playground equipment on the side of the city-owned lake. According to Brooks, phase one of the project cost approximately $1.2 million.
Ward 2 Councilman Brett Ledbetter said the territory which lies at Lake Carroll and Lakeshore Park, the project is being funded by money placed in the parks and recreation department’s budget for parks improvements and from SPLOST funds and grants.
Phase 2 of the project will consist of enlarging the existing boat ramp, adding a couple of smaller pavilions, work on the retaining walls, and all other finishing touches to wrap up the project. According to both Ledbetter and Brooks, the city would like to see the project finished by summer, but due to the supply chain and weather, the completion date could be pushed back.
Phase 2 will wrap up the end of the current plan for the Lake Carroll project.
