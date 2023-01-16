The city of Carrollton is progressing forward with the Lake Carroll project as they are preparing to begin phase two with phase one already completed.

From the first week of January through the end of March, contractors will lower the water level of Lake Carroll to allow for needed construction during phase two of the Lake Carroll Project. Levels will be lowered by approximately six feet during this time, however, the actual water level will depend on the amount of rain received, per city of Carrollton officials.

