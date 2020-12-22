Nearing a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, two vaccines have been approved and soon will be available to the public. Here’s what you need to know.
The Food and Drug Administration has issued Emergency Use Authorizations for two COVID-19 vaccines from the manufacturers Pfizer-Biotech and Moderna. And while these two vaccines are similar, there are some key differences.
There is no approved vaccine from the FDA, as these vaccines have only been given emergency use due to the dire situation presented by COVID-19. Despite that, the FDA granted the EUA on the basis that, “the known and potential benefits of the product outweigh the known and potential risks of the product.”
The vaccine from Pfizer-Biotech is the first to be given an EUA in the United States, receiving it on Dec. 11. This vaccine is administered in two doses, to be given three weeks apart. The EUA only allows the vaccine to be given to those over the age of 16.
Side effects of this particular vaccine include injection site pain, tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, joint pain, fever, injection site swelling, injection site redness, nausea, feeling unwell, and swollen lymph nodes.
The vaccine from Moderna was the next to be given its EUA, exactly one week after Pfizer, and is also administered with two doses, however they are given one month apart. This vaccine also has a higher minimum age limit of 18-years-old.
Side effects of the Moderna vaccine have been reported to be injection site reactions pain, including tenderness and swelling of the lymph nodes in the same arm of the injection, swelling or hardness, and redness.
The general side effects include fatigue, headache, muscle pain, joint pain, chills, nausea and vomiting, and fever.
The Georgia Department of Health describes side effects for the COVID-19 vaccines as “mild and temporary” and that the drugs are, in fact, safe to use. These side effects can occur as the vaccine produces an immune system response, and they are “normal and expected.”
For these two vaccines, DPH says more than 70,000 people participated in clinical trials to see if they are safe and effective.
The vaccines have passed rigorous reviews and are highly effective, and DPH said that COVID-19 is very similar to other viruses that already have vaccines.
There is no live COVID-19 virus in the vaccine and neither of these vaccines can give someone the disease.
