GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Oliwer Persson Toiminen highlighted day one of the UNG Fall Invitational for the UWG men's golf team.
The senior opened with a 73 before firing a three-under 69 in round two to vault him up into the top-10 on the leaderboard. Persson Toiminen made eight birdies on the day and had nothing worse than bogey through 36 holes of action. The par fives were kind to him on day one as he finished three-under on the par fives.
Persson Toiminen is tied for eighth and three shots out of the top five. The lead, held by Reece Coleman of Anderson, is nine-under after 36 holes.
Dylan Mullaney sits in the top-40 after opening with an even-par 72 and following that up with a 75. It was a first round 76 and a second round 78 for Dylan Hopper who made three birdies on day one.
The Wolves' two freshmen in the lineup struggled in their debuts as Ethan Kolisz shot 82 and 83 while Caleb Wall shot 83 and 79.
As a team, UWG shot 303 and 301 on Monday and sit in 18th place.
The final round from Chattahoochee Golf Club was set for Tuesday morning. More coverage to follow.
