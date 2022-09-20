Oliwer Persson Toiminen

After the first round, Oliwer Persson Toiminen is tied for eighth and three shots out of the top five at the UNG Fall Invitational.

 Photo by Jared Boggus

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Oliwer Persson Toiminen highlighted day one of the UNG Fall Invitational for the UWG men's golf team.

The senior opened with a 73 before firing a three-under 69 in round two to vault him up into the top-10 on the leaderboard. Persson Toiminen made eight birdies on the day and had nothing worse than bogey through 36 holes of action. The par fives were kind to him on day one as he finished three-under on the par fives.

