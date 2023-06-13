As the beginning of the 2023-24 school year draws closer, personnel actions were one of the primary topics on the agenda members of the Bremen City Schools Board of Education discussed at their June meeting held Monday night, June 12.
The following actions were unanimously approved by the board:
Resignations - Debra Long (BMS School Teacher) and Darlene Davis (JES Paraprofessional)
Retirements- Kristi Vines (JES Teacher), Cynthia Carreno (JES Paraprofessional), Molly Johnston (JES Paraprofessional) and Sandra Williamson (BHS Cafeteria).
Recommendations- Randy Pruitt (BMS Teacher), Elizabeth Williams (JES Teacher), Stephanie McLain (JES Teacher/transfer from parapro position), Hannah Pollard (JES Teacher/transfer from paraprofessional position), Baylee Robinson (JES teacher/transfer from paraprofessional position), Kelanie Clodfelter (School System Psychologist) and Kelly Peck (Bus Driver Substitute- temporary).
Also during Monday's meeting, various financial reports were presented by Allen Pullen, director of finance for the school system. He announced that through May 31, 2023 $223,155.07 had been received from local and ad valorem tax collections and SPLOST collections from Haralson and Carroll counties.
Additionally, Pullen noted that income generated by Fiscal Year 2023 Local Taxes totalled $4,371,762, which is 113% of the total budgeted amount of $3,862,612.
The Board unanimously approved the May finance reports.
Budget Hearing No.2 was next on the agenda, and Finance Director Pullen presented an overview of the anticipated revenues and expenditures for Fiscal Year 2024, reading from the tentative $24 million budget that was approved on June 1.
With there being no questions or comments raised by board members or others in attendance, Superintendent Shannon Christian spoke briefly about the budget opportunities and hurdles regarding the FY24 Budget. With there being no comments or questions, the budget hearing portion of the meeting was closed.
Other agenda items at the June 12 meeting included reports by Zoe Evans (Curriculum and Instruction), Bill Garrett (Special Programs), Jessica Peaden (School Food/Nutrition), Russell Cooper (Facilities/Maintenance) and Brian Wheeler (Technology).
Under informational items on the agenda, it was reported that the combined enrollment at the four city schools going into the 2023-2024 school term currently shows a total of 2,351 students, The breakdown shows Bremen High School (738), Bremen Middle School (510), Bremen Academy (335) and Jones Elementary (768).
The first day of school is set for Aug. 2, 2023, and the final school day on May 24, 2024.
Breaks for the Bremen City Schools for 2023-24 are scheduled Sept. 4 (Labor Day), Oct. 2-6 (Fall Break), Nov, 20-24 (Thanksgiving), Dec. 18 - Jan. 1 (Christmas), Mid-Winter (Feb. 19-23), and Spring (April 1-5).
Items on the Board's Consent Agenda included the FY23 Local Board Training Report, FY24 Local Board Training Plan, Haralson County Family Connection Contract for FY24, Memorandum of Understanding Agreements (MOU) with Georgia Southern University and the University of West Georgia and 2023-24 contract services with Southern Therapy Services, Inc.
