Members of the Carroll County Board of Education voted to approve four new principals and four new assistant principals within in the school system at the Thursday, March 17 Board Meeting.
Slated for principal positions beginning with the 2022-23 school year are:
Dr. Michael Bedosky - Bay Springs Middle School
Bedosky has 10 years of experience as a principal at both the middle and high school levels. He has most recently served as high school principal at Landmark Christian School in Fairburn. He coached and taught at the high school level for 16 years before moving into administration. Dr. Bedosky holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Missouri, a master’s from Coppin State University and a Doctor of Education from Walden University. Bedosky was a four-year football starter at the University of Missouri and named Missouri Player of the Year in 1993. He had NFL experience with both the Atlanta Falcons and Cleveland Browns. Bedosky and his wife, Ashley, have two sons.
Michael Browning - Ithaca Elementary School
Browning is experienced in the classroom, as an instructional coach and as an administrator. Browning most recently served families in the Villa Rica Cluster as assistant principal of Ithica Elementary School. He was previously an assistant principal at Temple High School and led virtual learning at the district level during the pandemic. He has a bachelor’s degree from University of West Georgia, a master’s degree from Columbus State University, and has completed the Georgia Association of Educational Leaders Aspiring Principals program. Browning was named Teacher of the Year in Henry County in 2018, received a “Thriving Under Thirty” award from the University of West Georgia in 2019, and was named a Times-Georgian “40-under-40 Rising Star” in 2020. He and his fiancé, Candy, have a five-month-old son.
Stephanie Godfrey - Bowdon Middle School
Godfrey is a 24-year veteran educator who has served Bowdon Middle School students as assistant principal for the last four years. Her prior experience includes time in the classroom as a media specialist and eight years as an assistant principal. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Georgia State University and both master’s and specialist degrees from the University of West Georgia. She holds certifications in gifted, media and instructional technology, and educational leadership. Godfrey is enrolled in the Georgia Association of Educational Leaders Aspiring Principals program. She and her husband, Philip, have two daughters.
Colleen Jones - Central Middle School
Jones has nearly 10 years of administrative experience, most recently as Principal of Ithica Elementary School since 2018. She previously served as assistant principal at both Central High and Bowdon Elementary. She holds bachelor’s, master’s and specialist degrees, all from the University of West Georgia. Jones was recognized as part of the Times-Georgian 40-Under-40 Rising Stars in 2021 and the UWG Thriving Under 30 in 2013. Under her leadership, IES earned National STEM Certification, a Promising Practices Award from the Student Support Team Association for Georgia Educators, National BETA School of Distinction, and the Crayola Creative Grant. Jones and her husband, Gordon, have two sons.
The Board also approved four new assistant principals effective with the system’s 2022-2023 school year, including:
- Sheanoka Almon - Bowdon Elementary teacher will be assistant principal at Sharp Creek Elementary.
- Rachel Herman -Central Elementary will be assistant principal at Roopville Elementary.
- Beth Childers - system-wide instructional coach will be assistant principal at Central Elementary.
- Matthew Roundtree - assistant principal in Polk County will be assistant principal at Whitesburg Elementary.
“We are very excited for these new assignments for current Carroll County leaders and to welcome Dr. Bedosky to our 24STRONG Team,” Superintendent Scott Cowart said.
“Each of these administrators leads with excellence and is committed to our purpose of positively changing the lives of our students,” Cowart noted.
