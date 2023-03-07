Perry Oscar “Bill” Bailey, 70, Tuscumbia, Ala. passed away on Thursday, March 2, 2023. Visitation was Monday, March 6, from noon – 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, Ala. The funeral service immediately followed in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Lamar Wadsworth officiating. Interment will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Bill was a retired radio broadcaster for several radio stations, including WQLT, WZYP, WDRM, and WVNA in Alabama, and KOKE in Austin, Texas. He also worked for a short time as the regional representative for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Bill was the author of two books, West Georgia Mills and Their People, and West Georgia Cooking. He was preceded in death by his parents, Olin and Ruth Bailey; and brothers, Jimmy, Andy, and Douglas Bailey.
