Amerila Perry was recently named the new administrative assistant to Dr, Mark Albertus, superintendent of Carrollton City School. She is filling the role left open upon the retirement of Pat Reynolds who served in he position for the past 10 years.
Mrs. Perry previously served as the administrative assistant to the principal at Carrollton High School. Prior to her CHS post, she was the school district's nutrition coordinator, and before coming to the Trojan Nation, she was the executive assistant at Magna Decostar, from 2006-19.
