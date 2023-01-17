Karim Jabr

Experienced perfusionist Karim Jabr, CCP, LP, CSSBB, has joined Tanner Heart Care and the new open-heart surgery team at Tanner. When Tanner begins open-heart surgery in Carrollton later this month, Jabr will run the heart-lung machine that keeps patients alive during open-heart procedures.

Board-certified cardiovascular perfusionist Karim Jabr, CCP, LP, CSSBB, has joined Tanner Heart Care and the new open-heart surgery team as the director of perfusion services at Tanner Health System.

A perfusionist’s primary job is to run the heart-lung machine during open-heart surgery, literally serving as the patient’s heart and lungs for the duration of the surgery.

Trending Videos