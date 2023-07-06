Last weekend I was alone at home. My husband and daughter had gone to South Carolina to visit family. I was home with the dog. It was the perfect opportunity to get some things done. Friday night I wrote a list on my refrigerator dry erase board. By the end of the day on Saturday, I had checked off my entire list and even added a few extra things along the way. It was really a perfect day to be home alone, even if half of it was spent out and about.

What was on my list?