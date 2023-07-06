Last weekend I was alone at home. My husband and daughter had gone to South Carolina to visit family. I was home with the dog. It was the perfect opportunity to get some things done. Friday night I wrote a list on my refrigerator dry erase board. By the end of the day on Saturday, I had checked off my entire list and even added a few extra things along the way. It was really a perfect day to be home alone, even if half of it was spent out and about.
I started my day with a cup of tea, my morning devotions, and the New York Times Sunday crossword puzzle.
Then I went to our wonderful farmers market and picked up squash, fingerling potatoes, rattlesnake beans and delicious quartet of cheese.
The rest of the day was a mix of chores and self-care.
I washed the dog’s bowls, did laundry, planted mint that I had been rooting, made my weekend shopping run, and put together the very chic mid-century modern lamps I had bought earlier in the week.
I also managed to be first at the nail salon (my first pedicure of the summer).
And, because I’m a preacher, I polished my sermon for the next morning.
I finished the day with a homemade margherita pizza with fresh basil. Pretty much a perfect day for a mom home alone.
Do you ever have those kinds of days? When everything seems to align, and you check things off your list?
It’s great when that happens at work, but it’s even better when it happens outside of work.
There is nothing like the satisfaction of planning a good day off and having things fall into place. It doesn’t happen very often for me. Inevitably, I make plans, and God laughs.
Or something urgent supplants my intended design. Sometimes, the best kind of perfect day is a day without plans, when you just let things happen, and there is no urgency in doing anything.
I’ve had a few of those, and I relish the sense of time being set aside.
But mostly, I’m a person who likes to make plans and work through my plans.
I like to make lists and check things off my list, even on my day off.
There is another kind of perfect day. It’s called Sabbath. It’s usually a Sunday, but sometimes it can happen on another day, especially for us preacher types. Sabbath is a day of rest, a day of not doing, a day of being. It’s what God did after creating the world in seven days.
Sabbath is a day of resting from labor and enjoying the results of that labor.
For God, the seventh day was a day to look at all that God had made and bless it. Sabbath is a day for rest and looking back on what we have done so that we can see our blessings.
In a society that has long abandoned Sabbath, it’s probably unrealistic to think we might reclaim a whole day from our 24-7 lifestyle.
But what if we set-aside an afternoon or a morning each week for Sabbath? What if we made a Sabbath list to guide us, the way I made a list for Saturday?
Maybe a cup of tea and a trip to the farmers market could stay on the list.
Certainly, devotions and a crossword puzzle.
I would leave off the stores and the nails, though self-care can be part of Sabbath.
I might take a long walk on the Greenbelt or go for a hike or read a book. Sabbath does not have to be a solitary experience. Sabbath often includes corporate worship. But a solitary Sabbath can be a way to more deeply connect with the practice of being still and knowing God.
A good Sabbath might include a nap in the hammock or just sitting beside a lake or a stream.
As Psalm 23 reminds us, God restores our soul in such places.
May you have a day soon, whether a time of Sabbath or just one of those nearly perfect days where your list gets checked off.
