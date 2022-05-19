As former U.S. Sen. David Perdue looked at the small gathering at Sutton’s American Grill at lunchtime on Thursday, his message, though brief, was simply, “vote.”
“We think we have something special going on,” Perdue told the crowd. “The number of people that have early voted so far is four times (more) than what voted in 2018.”
As of Monday morning, Carroll County Elections and Registration Supervisor Greg Rigby reported that out of approximately 88,000 registered voters in Carroll County, a total of 3,600 had taken advantage of the early voting period for the May 24 General Election Primary.
While the 4% turnout of total registered voters is low, when compared to the last midterm election in 2018, the actual number of early voters has doubled compared to the same date four years ago when only 1,834 voters had voted a week prior to election day.
Statewide, according to the Georgia Secretary of State’s office on Monday, 416,558 Georgia citizens had early-voted, including 237,031 Republicans, 176,592 Democrats, and 2,935 who voted nonpartisan. These totals were slightly ahead of the 2018 and 2020 elections through the same day.
The final day of early voting for next Tuesday’s General Primary Election is scheduled for this Friday, May 20.
Early voting can be done at two locations in Carroll County, the Elections Office located at 423 College St. in Carrollton and the Powell Park Art Center at 524 Leslie Dr. in Villa Rica. Hours at each location are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Any Carroll County registered voter can cast his/her vote at either location in Carrollton or Villa Rica.
However, on Election Day next Tuesday, voters can vote only at their assigned precinct.
Perdue is in a dead sprint down the stretch in his race to unseat incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp.
Voter turnout would seem to be critical for Perdue and urging people to vote was his primary message in the nearly 10-minute session with a few local voters.
He has the firm backing of former President Donald Trump.
Perdue told the gathering that there was a “massive partisan effort” involving Georgia elections in 2020.
“I’ve made the case that our governor, who was Secretary of State for five years and governor for four years, did not enforce government law,” Perdue said.
A lawsuit filed by Perdue and voter Elizabeth Grace Lennon alleging that counterfeit ballots were counted in Fulton County was dismissed by a judge last week.
In an order dated last Wednesday dismissing the lawsuit, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney wrote that it “is not really about Perdue's loss or Lennon's personal voting experience.”
The lawsuit's core claims, McBurney notes, are that several batches of absentee ballots were scanned multiple times and thousands of unlawful counterfeit absentee ballots were counted and certified in Fulton County, per an AP report.
Those are claims that were repeatedly pushed in the aftermath of the 2020 election by people who allege that widespread fraud caused the presidential election to be stolen from Trump.
Perdue, who is trailing Kemp in polls as the May 24 Republican primary grows near, has made claims of a “stolen and rigged” election a central pillar of his campaign and frequently talks about the lawsuit while campaigning, though Perdue did not use the words "stolen" or "rigged" when speaking to the gathering in Carrollton.
The latest polling numbers show Kemp is enjoying a comfortable lead in the final days of the race. Politico.com reported Wednesday that Perdue is behind by 32 points to Kemp in its latest poll.
While Trump has firmly backed Perdue, former Vice President Mike Pence will campaign with Kemp the day before this month's GOP primary, according to an Associated Press report from last week. The AP called the endorsement Pence’s “most significant political break with former President Donald Trump to date.”
The announcement from Kemp's campaign stated that Pence will headline a get-out-the-vote rally for Kemp on Monday, the day before the vote.
Times-Georgian reporter Dan Minish contributed to this article.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.