It was a quarter of six on a Saturday morning. Knocking back their first cup of joe, the neighbor’s chickens were making a commotion the likes of which you hear in a Baptist fellowship hall on homecoming Sunday. I stumbled from the bed to the window to glare at the gregarious rabbit family frolicking in the newly-sprouted dandelions and wild clovers growing adjacent to my taupe-colored backyard shed.

Soon my senses were running on fumes, half a cup of Eight O’Clock Sumatra roast, and Watership Down as it played out in front of me.

Trending Videos