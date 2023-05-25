It was a quarter of six on a Saturday morning. Knocking back their first cup of joe, the neighbor’s chickens were making a commotion the likes of which you hear in a Baptist fellowship hall on homecoming Sunday. I stumbled from the bed to the window to glare at the gregarious rabbit family frolicking in the newly-sprouted dandelions and wild clovers growing adjacent to my taupe-colored backyard shed.
Soon my senses were running on fumes, half a cup of Eight O’Clock Sumatra roast, and Watership Down as it played out in front of me.
Quicker than a hot knife through churned butter, I found myself half humming, half singing Sarah Vaughn’s jazz classic, as I turned to walk up my back steps and into the house:
“Low was the moon when we said adios... Perdido...”
The porch steps, in a bit of dramatic irony, creaked and groaned underfoot. Hazel, Fiver, Bigwig, General Woundwort, and a gaggle of other Watership hares scattered to the wind. But, Vaughn’s angelic voice was still with me.
With that, I gulped down the rest of the dark roast, reached for the screen-door knob, gave it a clockwise turn, and thought, “Just how did I get here?”
“Perdido...” Ms. Vaughn’s silky, smooth voice was, at least, floating on the cool, early morning breeze.
Here being 40-ish with the metabolism of a two-toed sloth. Here being 24 years into teaching and wrangling hormone-saturated young ‘uns. Here being betwixt a chicken house and a Southern slice of heaven in Roopville. Here being happily married to the love of my life who has - to this point of our journey - tolerated me and our two feral daughters.
Okay, well, “tolerated” might be a bit of a euphemistic stretch there.
(Now, bear with me a spell. Grab your favorite mug, pull up a chair, and pour a cup of coffee. I won’t be long. Pinky promise. I could go on forever, but Mr. Bruce, my editor, told me I’m only allowed so many characters. Also, I don’t want to be confused with my Uncle Rickey, hellfire and brimstone, Southern Baptist preacher, so there’s that.)
You see, I was once sharper than the average butter knife in your kitchen drawer. Then one day, you’re popping blood pressure meds like Peanut M&M’s and wandering aimlessly at the Roopville Dollar General amongst the rows lined with Old Spice Night Panther body wash and Depends bladder control products because you didn’t need no dadgum list.
“Real men,” according to my Dad, who once permed his hair like the late, great Conway Twitty, “determine all of the needs in their house. Period.”
Mama told Dad back in the Summer of ‘87 that the next time he happened to lose her hand-written list, that she’d stick it where it wouldn’t be lost - that being a place where the sun fails to shine.
Wouldn’t it be grand if our minds were like old VHS tapes that could be recorded over or erased? Imagine how wonderful it would be - forget all of the bad memories but fondly recalling all of the good ones?
Some are in black-and-white. Others in technicolor. Bad ones like when I watched my Mom waste away from cancer before her 52nd birthday, robbing her of her best years with her granddaughters. Good ones such as the riding shotgun with my Paw-Paw in his ‘69 Chevy pickup to wet a line at Mr. Evans’ spring-fed lake nestled at the foot of Taylor Ridge.
Lately, I have noticed that I remember faces more than names now, from former students at Central High to classmates from Trion High and Jacksonville State. I remember how angelic my Myra Beth looked as she turned the corner and walked into the parlor of the Noble-McCaa-Butler House shortly before she made me the luckiest man in the world.
“Perdido also means ‘indecent,’ too, doesn’t it?” Myra Beth asked me as I wrapped up those last couple of lines.
“You know, I believe so,” I followed, with a wink and a nod, if you catch my drift.
“Well,” exclaimed Myra Beth, “if you refer to our two sweet marshmallows as ‘feral’ again, then you won’t ever have to worry about that ‘indecent’ part again.”
“I look for my heart...it’s perdido...” I heard Sarah Vaughn’s voice again wafting around in my head like the smell of my Granny’s freshly baked cornpone.
She never mentioned anything about the possibility of losing, ahem, those ‘indecent’ moments with your significant other, did she?
“Check your list!” Myra Beth said, a tinge of sarcasm in her voice.
Seems I’ve perdi-...oh...er, lost it.
Jameson Biddle is a proud girl dad, loving husband, literature teacher, storyteller, back-pew Lutheran, and connoisseur of fine books,
