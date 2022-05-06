Pequitta Hardy, 56, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on April 28, 2022.
Celebration of life service will be held on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Historic Westend Chapel, 1003 Ralph David Abernathy SW in Atlanta. Interment will follow in Southview Cemetery.
Viewing will be on Monday, May 9, 2022, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., with the family receiving friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
