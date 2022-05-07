Pequitta Hardy, 56, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on April 28, 2022.
Celebration of life service will be held on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Historic Westend Chapel at 1003 Ralph David Abernathy SW, in Atlanta Interment will follow in Southview Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6-7 PM at the funeral home.
MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.