Ms. Peggy Yeats Dotson, age 89 of Villa Rica, passed away Friday, April 14, 2023 at her residence surrounded by her family

The family received friends Monday, April 17, 2023 from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. at J. Collins Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Peggy Dotson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

