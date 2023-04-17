Ms. Peggy Yeats Dotson, age 89 of Villa Rica, passed away Friday, April 14, 2023 at her residence surrounded by her family
The family received friends Monday, April 17, 2023 from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. at J. Collins Funeral Home.
Funeral Services were conducted, Monday, April 17, 2023 at 1 p.m. from the Chapel of J. Collins Funeral Home with Pastor Nathan Harper officiating.
Interment will follow in Mozley Memorial Gardens with Misters David Noles, Owen “Sonny” Shavers, Jr., Seth Harper, Johnny Shaver, George R. Parsons and Evan Shaver serving as pallbearers.
To send condolences to the family, visit our website at www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com
J. Collins Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Villa Rica, in charge of arrangements.
