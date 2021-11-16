Mrs. Peggy Joyce Farmer Stone, 71, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.
Mrs. Peggy was so special to so many people. She loved talking on the phone and keeping in touch with family and friends on Facebook. She loved spending time with her family and always was full of questions to know what was going on in everyone’s lives.
She was retired after working many years as a waitress. She loved attending church at New Life Center Church of God in Wedowee, Alabama and enjoyed singing and praising her Lord. And now she is in her heavenly home rejoicing with her Lord and Savior and getting reacquainted with her husband, parents, and all her other loved ones that went before her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Grace Cantrell Farmer, Dick Farmer, and Dalton Powers, her husband of 26 years, Terry Lee Stone; and her sister, Sandra Farmer Farr.
Survivors include her children and their spouses, Suzanne and Kenneth Hyatt, Greg and Regina Robinson, and John Huey; her siblings, Johnny and Lynn Farmer, Ronnie and Regina Farmer, and Tracie Powers; her grandchildren, Megan and Chris Maddox, Tyler J. Robinson, Lindsay and Tyler Daniel, Kamryn Huey, Kaleb Hyatt, Brady Robinson, Denise “Goose” Hyatt, and Cody Hyatt; great-grandchildren, Morgan Maddox, Scarlett and Hudson Hyatt; an aunt who was more like a sister, Betty McCarty; brother-in-law, Gary Stone; a special friend, Tabitha Lewis; and aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at 3 p.m. at the chapel of Rainwater Funeral Home. Bro. Jerry Smith and Bro. Marcus McIntosh will officiate. Interment will be held at Camp Creek Baptist Church.
Prior to the services on Wednesday, the family will receive friend at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneralhome.com.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
