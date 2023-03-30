Mrs. Peggy McElhannon Gordon, 88, of Roopville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday March 29, 2023 at a local nursing care facility in Carrollton.
She was born May 28, 1934, in Monroe, Ga, the daughter of the late Virgil and Lois Doster McElhannon. She was an elementary school teacher, teaching 1st and 2nd grade for 33 years at Carrollton City Schools, spending most of her career at Maple Street School in Carrollton. She retired in 1994.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to her cherished family and a great role model to her many friends and neighbors. Although she was a teacher by trade, her teaching and lessons did not stop outside the classroom. She taught many lessons to her sons, family and friends. She shared her life lessons from growing up as a sharecropper, tending crops with her brother and parents, to graduating from LaGrange College and the University of Georgia. Hard Work, dedication, love and caring for others are just a few of the many lessons she shared with all those around her. She left her wisdom in the minds of hundreds of children over her career. It was her true calling; her gift.
She was a member of Carrollton First United Methodist Church for nearly 60 years, teaching 4th grade Sunday School for many years, along with her husband, Jeff. She was a dedicated member of the church, and supported it with her prayers, gifts, talents, and presence. She was a devoted Christian lady, having a servant’s heart in all she did. She was also a member of the Adult Friendship Class for many years. Her journey of Faith began as a little girl in a Christian home and a small rural Methodist church. She nurtured her faith, and it grew through each life event, finally becoming truth when she passed from this life.
She truly embraced hard work. She loved her flowers and hanging baskets. She definitely had two green thumbs. For many years, she helped harvest, clean, can and freeze vegetables grown by her husband Jeff. Her cooking skills were unmatched and she always had a full meal prepared and a dessert or two made when you stopped by.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Jeff Gordon and a brother, Bennie McElhannon. She leaves behind to cherish her memory two sons; Dr. Taylor Gordon (Catherine) of Carrollton; Ben (Pam) Gordon of Roopville: 5 grandchildren and their spouses; Rev. Andrew (Julie) Gordon of Macon; Allison (T J) Cornay of Atlanta; Zach (Katey) Gordon of Carrollton; Alex Gordon (Mary Kate Groninger) of Carrollton and Ross Gordon (Caroline Thompson) of Roopville. Three Great Grandchildren, Cesia Gordon, Molly Cornay, Amalia Gordon, and several nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Martin and Hightower Funeral Home from 5 p.m.-8 p.m.
A Funeral Service is scheduled for Sunday, April 2, 2023, at 4 p.m. at Carrollton First United Methodist Church, 206 Newnan Street. The Reverend Ken Stephens will officiate. A few words of remembrance will be provided by her sons, Dr. Taylor Gordon and Ben Gordon.
Her body will be cremated per her wishes prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a Memorial donation to the Peggy McElhannon Gordon Education Scholarship at LaGrange College. Checks can be sent to LaGrange College, Advancement Services, 601 Broad Street, LaGrange, GA 30240 or online at www.lagrange.edu/give
The Gordon family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Laurel Glen Memory Care facility and Gentiva Hospice care for the love they have shown to Mrs. Gordon.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
