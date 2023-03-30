Peggy McElhannon Gordon

Mrs. Peggy McElhannon Gordon, 88, of Roopville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday March 29, 2023 at a local nursing care facility in Carrollton.

She was born May 28, 1934, in Monroe, Ga, the daughter of the late Virgil and Lois Doster McElhannon. She was an elementary school teacher, teaching 1st and 2nd grade for 33 years at Carrollton City Schools, spending most of her career at Maple Street School in Carrollton. She retired in 1994.

Trending Videos