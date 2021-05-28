Peggy McCullough, 90, of Villa Rica, Georgia, died May 26, 2021.
The family will receive friends at J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home on Sunday, May 30, 2021, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m.
Graveside services and interment will follow on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at 2:15 p.m. from the Hillcrest Cemetery in Villa Rica.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jhoytthomas.com.
J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home of Villa Rica is caring for the McCullough Family.
