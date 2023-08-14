Peggy Lou West

Peggy Lou West, age 83, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Aug. 11, 2023. She was born Nov. 30, 1939, in Brecksville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Roland Keller & the late Mary Westfall Keller.

Peggy and her husband Ike, owned and operated many convenient stores prior to retirement. She was very artistic and creative; she enjoyed painting, coloring books, jigsaw puzzles, yard work, and taking care of her precious animals. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be truly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.

