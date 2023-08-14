Peggy Lou West, age 83, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Aug. 11, 2023. She was born Nov. 30, 1939, in Brecksville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Roland Keller & the late Mary Westfall Keller.
Peggy and her husband Ike, owned and operated many convenient stores prior to retirement. She was very artistic and creative; she enjoyed painting, coloring books, jigsaw puzzles, yard work, and taking care of her precious animals. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be truly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, Peggy was welcomed into heaven by her husband, Isaac “Ike” Thomas West; her daughter, Wendy Jill West; sisters, Nancy Kosis and Donna Wilson.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughter, Kelly Cole; grandchildren, Kyle McGill and his fiancé, Heather Smith; her precious dog, Minnie and parrot, Sassy.
A graveside service was conducted at Carroll Memory Gardens on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., with Min. Caryl Strange officiating. The family received friends at the Martin & Hightower Funeral Home at 1:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
