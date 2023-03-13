Peggy Jo Traffanstedt

Mrs. Peggy Jo Traffanstedt, age 84, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2023. She was born April 6, 1938, in Coweta County, Georgia, the daughter of the late Mr. Howard Jones and Mrs. Jewel Johnson Jones.

In addition to her parents, Peggy was welcomed into Heaven by her loving husband, Marion Traffanstedt; her son, Michael Addison; her sister, Janie Hines; and her brother-in-law, Jimmy Veal.

Service information

Mar 14
Visitation
Tuesday, March 14, 2023
5:00PM-8:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Mar 15
Funeral
Wednesday, March 15, 2023
10:00AM-11:00AM
Our Lady of Pepetual Help Catholic Church
210 Old Center Point Road
Carrollton, GA 30117
