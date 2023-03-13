Mrs. Peggy Jo Traffanstedt, age 84, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2023. She was born April 6, 1938, in Coweta County, Georgia, the daughter of the late Mr. Howard Jones and Mrs. Jewel Johnson Jones.
In addition to her parents, Peggy was welcomed into Heaven by her loving husband, Marion Traffanstedt; her son, Michael Addison; her sister, Janie Hines; and her brother-in-law, Jimmy Veal.
Peggy leaves to cherish her memory, her children, April (Thomas) Couch, of Carrollton, Georgia, and Todd (Sandy) Traffanstedt, of Birmingham, Alabama; sister, Gail Veal, of Sargent, Georgia; grandchildren, Jennifer (David) Hanson, of Virginia, Todd Benjamin (Emma) Traffanstedt, Jr. of Birmingham, Alabama, Savannah Couch, Steven Couch, and Scott Couch, all of Carrollton, Georgia; and great-grandson, Brian Hanson, of Virginia.
Funeral services will be conducted at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at 10 a.m., with Father Gaurav Shroff as the celebrant of the funeral service. The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, from 5-8 p.m. Interment will follow in the Carrollton City Cemetery.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
