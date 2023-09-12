Peggy Dobbs Hembree
Peggy Dobbs Hembree, of Villa Rica, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at the age of 70. She was born on Jan. 22, 1953.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 77F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..
Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: September 14, 2023 @ 7:54 am
Peggy Dobbs Hembree
Peggy Dobbs Hembree, of Villa Rica, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at the age of 70. She was born on Jan. 22, 1953.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Villa Rica Chapel. Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. from Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Villa Rica Chapel. Interment will follow at Meadowbrook Memory Gardens.
Messages of condolence may be sent to www.jones-wynn.com Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements. 770-459-3694
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.