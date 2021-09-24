Peggy Broome

Peggy M. Broome, 71 of Temple, Georgia, formerly of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Sept 20, 2021.
She was born on Nov. 23, 1949, the daughter of the late Milton Coy McClain and Edna Adams McClain.
Peggy was a 1967 graduate of Temple High School where she was a star basketball player. Later that year on Sept. 8, 1967, Peggy married Charles P. Broome.
During her career she worked at Barnes Freight Line, Tanner Medical Center and later retired from the Carrollton Housing Authority.
She loved to travel. She enjoyed cruises, the beach, and mountains. It didn’t matter, she was always ready to go.
In addition to her parents, she was welcomed into Heaven by her husband, Charles; brother, Milton Charles McClain; and sister, Sandra Jackson.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl & Alan Robinson, of Bowdon, Georgia; brother, Eddie D. McClain, of Birmingham, Alabama; and two grandchildren, Emily Robinson, of Athens, Georgia, and Jonathan Robinson, of Villa Rica, Georgia.
Funeral service will be conducted on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at 11 a.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Rev. Mike Harris officiating and Eddie McClain providing the eulogy. Internment will follow in the Meadowbrook Cemetery with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers: Mark Spence, Sr., Cory Montgomery, Richie Montgomery, Caleb McClain, Neal West, Jonathan Robinson, and Brandon Wells.
The family received friends at the funeral home on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
