Peggy Herrell Broom, 92, of Brookhaven, died on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at her residence.
She was born in Villa Rica, on Aug. 11, 1929, the daughter of the late Steve and Audrey (Willoughby) Herrell.
She moved from this area to Brookhaven in 1955. She was Methodist by faith but actually belonged to the Church of Nature.
She enjoyed working in her yard and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and their families. She was a “collector of anyone in need” and always had an open door, food and a bed for the night for anyone who needed her help. She will be missed but will be long remembered by her family and for her many kind deeds to her fellow man.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis A. (Buddy) Broom; and five brothers, Donald Herrell, Melvin (Yank) Herrell, Durwood Herrell, Wayne Herrell and David Herrell.
Survivors include her daughters, Lynn (Scott) Bair, and Gwyn (Steve) Simony of Brookhaven; and her son, Greg (Kathy) Broom of Villa Rica; sisters, Patricia Lee of Villa Rica, and Dixie Tackett of Carrollton; 10 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren; and many other family members and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 10 a.m. from the chapel of J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home in Villa Rica with Christopher Simony and Teddy Lee officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday morning from 9 a.m. until the service hour. Interment will follow at North Atlanta Memorial Park, 5188 Winters Chapel Road in Dunwoody. We will not go in procession and will meet at the cemetery at 12:30 p.m. for the interment service. Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
The family has instructed us that everyone attending this service will be required to wear a protective mask.
Messages of Condolence may be sent to the family at www.jhoytthomas.com.
J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home of Villa Rica is caring for the Broom Family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.