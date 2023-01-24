A pedestrian versus car crash led to one person being transported to Grady Hospital in Atlanta last week.
On Jan.18, Carrollton Police responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in front of Hardee’s at approximately 6:52 p.m.
Updated: January 24, 2023 @ 9:12 pm
According to the report, the driver, Kristin MacDowall, was traveling south on South Park Street in the inside straight lane approximately 300 feet from the intersection of South Park Street and Central High Road in a 2012 Honda Accord.
The pedestrian, Ryan Farley, was walking west across the south lanes of South Park Street. According to the report, the front passenger side corner of the Honda struck Farley.
MacDowall stated that she had just left work and was on her way to church driving at a normal speed when she saw the pedestrian already in front of her vehicle. She stated that she slammed on the brakes as hard as she could but it was too late, per the report.
A witness stated that she was in the middle lane on South Park Street “a good bit” behind the Honda. The witness stated that she observed an “African American male on the left side of the road at the median.” She said that she saw his head turn left as the car ahead of her passed him and then he proceeded to cross the turning lane and kept walking. She said that is when the burgundy car struck him, per the report.
According to the report, Farley was determined to be at fault in the accident. Farley was taken to Grady Hospital by West Georgia Ambulance. There were no criminal charges filed. The following day of the accident, police spoke with Farley’s mother who stated that he was “in stable condition and had a hip fracture that the doctors were fixing with surgery.”
