An Alabama man died Saturday after being struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning in Haralson County.
The Haralson County Sheriff's Department identified the man as Brendon James Poe, 22, of Fruithurst Ala.
A release issued by Haralson County on Saturday stated that at 5:28 a.m., deputies were dispatched to US Highway 78 in the area of Arise Church in reference to a traffic accident.
"Deputies on scene advised that a vehicle had struck a pedestrian in the roadway and requested the Georgia State Patrol," the release stated.
The Georgia State Patrol did respond and the accident scene and investigation was turned over to that agency while Harlason County deputies remained on scene to assist, according to the release.
Georgia State Troopers from Post 29 Paulding responded to what was determined to be a two-vehicle crash on GA 8 near Landfill Road, according to a preliminary statement issued by the GSP.
According to the GSP's preliminary statement, a Honda CRV was traveling east on GA 8 and a Lexus LS400 was traveling west on GA 8. GSP says the Honda CRV struck Poe, who was in the eastbound lane of travel, with the front of the CRV.
This impact caused the pedestrian to go into the westbound lane of travel where they were struck by the Lexus LS400, the GSP preliminary report stated.
Poe was pronounced deceased on scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.