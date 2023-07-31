The Villa Rica Police Department has arrested Brittany Leverette, 23, for pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drugs and not walking on the sidewalk or shoulder. Leverette was hit by a car Saturday night at around 9:34 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 61 and Northeast Hickory Level Road.

According to the incident report, Officer Mason Monroe responded to the scene where he saw Leverette lying face down with both of her legs positioned and facing to the left. Monroe noted that her arms were under her position and facing to her right. He also observed that Leverette was unconscious but taking slow shallow breaths. Leverette had a tear in her clothing from road rash along with a knot above her right eyebrow and blood pooling from her mouth.