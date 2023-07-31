The Villa Rica Police Department has arrested Brittany Leverette, 23, for pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drugs and not walking on the sidewalk or shoulder. Leverette was hit by a car Saturday night at around 9:34 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 61 and Northeast Hickory Level Road.
According to the incident report, Officer Mason Monroe responded to the scene where he saw Leverette lying face down with both of her legs positioned and facing to the left. Monroe noted that her arms were under her position and facing to her right. He also observed that Leverette was unconscious but taking slow shallow breaths. Leverette had a tear in her clothing from road rash along with a knot above her right eyebrow and blood pooling from her mouth.
Monroe spoke with Melissa Gibson who allegedly told Monroe that she was traveling north on Highway 61 near the intersection with Northeast Hickory Level Road where the traffic light had turned yellow. Gibson continued speaking with Monroe and said that she went through the far left lane of the intersection while the light was yellow. As Gibson cleared the intersection she hit Leverette with the front of her vehicle.
As stated in the report, Monroe then took a look at Gibson’s vehicle which had damage on the right front side of the vehicle. Damage to the vehicle included the right side of the front bumper being caved in, the right headlight smashed and out of place, and the right side of the hoot crumpled in. These damages indicated to Monroe that Leverette was 8-10 feet into the roadway when she was struck by Gibson.
Monroe noted in his report that there were no skid marks on the roadway before the point of impact. Gibson allegedly told Monroe that she saw Leverette at the last second because she was in the middle of her lane and she could not avoid hitting her. Gibson was able to remove her vehicle from the scene and was visibly upset, according to the report, which also stated that Gibson continued to ask about the condition of Leverette on scene.
Monroe moved to the side of Highway 61 to see if there were any witnesses. Jaryn Hammontree spoke to Monroe first and told him that she was on the side of the right turning lane on Northeast Hickory Level Road. Hammontree said she saw a white truck hit a woman crossing the road. She also stated that the female went airborne once struck by the truck. Hammontree stated that the traffic light on Northeast Hickory Level Road westbound crossing Highway 61 was red, confirming Gibson’s contention that her light had not yet turned red on Highway 61.
The next two witnesses were Lindsay Shapiro and Abu Kamara who were together in the left turning lane of Highway 61 turning onto Northeast Hickory Level Road just behind Leverette’s vehicle which was disabled. Shapiro said that she and Kamara looked left and witnessed a female struck by a white truck. She also said that the two immediately got out of the vehicle to assist. Shapiro said Leverette was unconscious and advised police and EMS who arrived shortly after.
Kamara provided a similar statement to Shapiro. He told Monroe as well that he may have dash cam video of the incident and Monroe provided a work email for the dash cam video to be sent.
While on scene, a male, who was later identified as Quijano Sinkfield, advised officers that Leverette was his ex-girlfriend. Sinkfield advised Monroe that Leverette had left a baby shower at his brother’s house off of Southlake Parkway. He added that Leverette allegedly had “a few beers” at the event before leaving. Sinkfield informed officers that Leverette lived in Fairfield and he saw the police cars and ambulances driving in the direction she would be driving.
Sinkfield stated he was driving home when he saw the patrol cars near a white female in the road. Sinkfield also saw that Leverette’s vehicle was unoccupied in the left lane of Highway 61 south. He advised that he exited the vehicle in order to advise officers who she was and where she had come from.
West Georgia Ambulance and Carroll County Fire provided Leverette with stable care. Monroe noted that it was observed on scene Leverette’s breath allegedly smelled like alcohol At 9:45 p.m., a helicopter was requested to lifeflight her. The helicopter arrived at 10:03 p.m. and 14 minutes later was lifeflighted to Grady.
Monroe noted in his report that Leverette’s vehicle was eight yards from the estimated point of impact. The point of impact was also seven yards from the west-to-east crosswalk on Northeast Hickory Level Road crossing Highway 61.
Gibson’s vehicle was 10 yards from the point of impact and Leverette’s final resting location was nine yards from Gibson’s vehicle meaning Leverette was 19 yards from the point of impact. A vape was located three yards from the point of impact and debris of Brittany’s belongings was 40 yards from the point of impact.
Due to witness statements, Gibson’s testimony, Sinkfield’s admission that Leverette had been drinking, and her breath allegedly smelling of alcohol, Leverette was charged with Pedestrian Under the Influence. She was additionally charged with Pedestrian Must Walk on Sidewalk/Shoulder because of her alleged unsafe act of crossing the roadway outside of the crosswalk, damage to Gibson’s vehicle, the debris field, and the point of impact location.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.