Pearly Mooney

Pearly Adeline Mooney, 80, of Whitesburg, Georgia, passed away on June 3, 2022.
She was born on Feb. 26, 1942, in Canton, Georgia, the daughter of the late Willie Rampley and the late Eva Hite Rampley.
Pearly was a homemaker and enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her family. She was Baptist by faith.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James Freeman Mooney; sisters, Dollie Mae Rampley and Evie Mae Rampley; and brother, Wilburn Rampley.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Teresa and Tony Reese, of Carrollton; son and daughter-in-law, Joe and Jennifer Mooney, of Douglasville; sister-in-law, Diane Rampley; and grandchildren, Nathan and David Reese, Ashleigh, Andrew, and Evan Mooney, and Krysta and Micah Hesler.
The funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at 3 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Rev. Keith Jiles officiating. Interment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens with Tony Reese, Joe Mooney, Steve Williams, Andrew Mooney, Evan Mooney, Nathan Reese, David Reese, Teddy Rampley, Micah Hesler, and Willie Rampley serving as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, from noon until the hour of service.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
