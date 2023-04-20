“We need to make the best of our alone time, what with the girls not being here. Do you think you’ll feel like it?” Myra Beth inquired, giving me the once over, while a sly, Cheshire cat-like grin crossed her face.
“Well, does a bear you-know-what in the woods?” I interjected, and added, “It’s not every day that a fella gets this lucky, especially at my age!”
And just like that, we were out the door and off to knock around the various fruit trees and butterfly bushes in the garden section of Lowe’s on a late Saturday evening.
Admit it - if you are anything like my Aunt Luena, then beads of perspiration had formed on your forehead, and you almost reached for the front section of the Times-Georgian so as to fan yourself.
“Oh, my stars,” she’d say, and shake her head and look at me when I used to pull her leg. Then she’d pray for my sinful soul.
Anyway, that’s another story. Back to going gallivanting at Lowe’s.
I had felt mighty peaked (that’s peak-ED for my Yankee friends) and puny for a day or so. “Aortic regurgitation,” Dr. Webster told me a while back. It does a number on my spirits from time to time. Meds help, but, this evening, I needed some air.
We hopped in the car and drove past a couple of weathered barns, some sleeping kudzu patches, and the old Ringer General Merchandise store with its faded “Drink Coca Cola” mural that always recalls a refreshing childhood memory or two.
Dreckly, we pulled into one of Lowe’s white-lined parking spots just a stone’s throw from the front entrance. I opened the door to the twinkle of a few stars above my head, a reminder that I’m just a little speck here in these parts.
I had donned my knock around clothes for the occasion: a paint-splattered pair of Columbia shorts and peach-colored polo. Yep, you guessed it paint-splattered as well. I looked like a technicolor nightmare and felt like one, too. You see, I ain’t much for getting gussied up just to go knocking around town, particularly when I didn’t expect to run into any familiar faces.
Boy, was I wrong.
“Hey, old man!” I turned to find a pot (that would be Mr. Gary) calling the kettle (that would be me) black.
Mr. Gary taught with me at Central High back in the day. We put “old” in old school. Mr. Gary is salt-of-the-earth despite a prank he once pulled on me: suffice it to say the prank involved a Craigslist advertisement, pygmy goats, and my cell number. He’s dadgum good people. Just don’t tell him I said that, though. Just send up a handful for his sweet wife, Mrs. Theresa. She stands in need of praises to high heaven.
Anyway, for about half an hour, we had the grandest old time with backslaps and hugs a plenty. We almost got ourselves in a pickle when a brown, jacked up Ford pickup pert-near knocked us into a row of purple petunias.
We went our separate ways and caught up to our much better halves. Mine had counted out a good mix of seed packets---rosemary, zinnias, and the like--
when I found her. I penciled in a future Saturday date with my best girl and a handful of front porch flower boxes and planters.
“Let’s look at the flowers before we go!” Myra Beth, as if having read my mind, exclaimed. She then made a beeline for the automatic doors between the garden flags and weed killer.
I followed because I wanted to browse. I am also trained, so there’s that.
There were rhododendrons, knock-out roses, peach trees, and every type of lilies and azaleas that one can imagine. Each row is wider and longer than an ‘80 Pontiac Bonneville.
Now, I love all plants. I have a Ph.D. in yard work. But when it comes to the purchase, well, I’m indecisive as all get out. I have to cipher. I need a plan. If you’d dropped by the Lowe’s garden center Monday evening late, you’d found me pacing those aforementioned rows like an indecisive madman. It’s a sight to be sure.
Somewhere between the dwarf and intermediate rainbow-colored Encore azaleas, something golden caught my eye. It called to me as sure as I’m sitting here typing these words in this space. I meandered on over that way, reached down to the mini-cedar tree and flipped over the tag.
The tag read “Chamaecyparis.” Even an old literature teacher struggled with that one. I guess its genus species accounts for its nickname: “Paul’s Gold.” And speaking of a sight, well, there I was, a peaked, puny madman with his eyes welling up as if there was some serious onion chopping going on.
You see, about three months ago, we lost Mr. Paul, a good friend of mine. Cancer is a most unforgiving thief. Mr. Paul, like Mr. Gary, was a retired math teacher. He was my “after-worship buddy,” always pulling up a chair beside me in the fellowship hall at Grace Lutheran to help me solve the world’s problems. You know, like how to handle ornery kids in 4th period (that’s the administration’s job), what kind of wine goes with a good steak (a rich red one), or where to dig a hole for a plant (anywhere you like).
As sure as I’m sitting here, Mr. Paul and I carried on a conversation for a spell, just like Mr. Gary and I did earlier. Back slapping and neck hugging in spirit to beat the band. We had a hi-de-ho in the middle of the Carrollton Lowe’s garden department.
I had snapped a picture with Mr. Gary before we parted. And, as it would happen, I bought two of those Chamaecyparis trees - my Mr. Paul trees. They’re planted just beyond our back porch door.
Though it was too early for Pentecost, I had an epiphany of sort. While I can’t say for sure, I do know there was something holy about my simple journey. While Myra Beth and I walked about Lowe’s garden center, we weren’t exactly Adam and Eve in the garden. And while I wasn’t exactly Moses in the wilderness, I must say that when I walked back to my car, I was not the same peaked and puny man who had walked in.
I’d caught a glimpse of God that evening. Not once, but twice. And for any other peaked or puny person reading this, sometimes that’s all you need.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.