According to a news release issued by the Georgia Office of Insurance and Safety Fire on Wednesday, tornadoes can happen throughout the year, but peak tornado season began Tuesday, March 1, and will run for the next three months through the end of May.
Although these storms can affect all of Georgia, trends show the northern half of Georgia is the most susceptible the highly destructive storms.
On Dec. 31, 2021, a tornado with a track length of just over 2.5 miles and an estimated width of 150-200 yards touched down near Temple between Long Branch Road and Cown Road. Although there were no reported injuries according to the National Weather Service, the NWS’s assessment at the time indicated that 20 homes were affected by the EF-1 tornado that had maximum winds of around 95 mph. One house was destroyed, three sustained major damage and 10 had minor damage.
The United States uses the Fujita Scale in ranking tornadoes with the rating based on the amount of damaged caused. Ranked at the top of the scale is the EF-5 which totally rips buildings off their foundations and can deform large skyscrapers. In the U.S, 80% of tornadoes are EF0 and EF1.
On average, 1,200 tornadoes cause 70 fatalities and 1,500 injuries nationwide each year, according to the NWS. They can occur at any time of the year, but most often strike between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. In the southern states, peak tornado season is March through May, while in northern states, the peak season is June through August.
Georgia ranks 18th nationally in the average number of tornadoes officially reported each year with 30, ranking behind neighboring states Florida (66), Alabama (44) and North Carolina (31) and ahead of South Carolina (27) and Tennessee (26).
Texas leads the nation by far with an average of 155 tornadoes annually.
One of the deadliest tornadoes in American history occurred in Gainesville, Ga. on April 6, 1936 when two F4 tornadoes ripped through the downtown area and left more than 200 dead, 1,600 injured, 2,000 homeless and millions of dollars in damage.
Gainesville, located 100 miles northeast of Carrollton, was also hit by a fatal tornado in 1903 that left 100 people dead.
No EF5 tornado has ever been recorded in Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.
According to Wednesday’s notice issued by the state’s Office of Insurance and Safety Fire, the common thread among all catastrophic disasters is a lack of education and preparedness. Becoming aware of your vulnerability and what actions you should take both before and after a disaster can help reduce its effects. It is essential to meet with your insurance agent right away to go over your existing policies in preparation for severe weather.
In addition, Insurance Commissioner John F. King offered homeowners the following tips for this tornado season:
Make a list of your valuables, furniture, electronics, etc. An electronic record uploaded to the cloud is always a good idea.
Decide whether you would prefer actual cash value coverage or replacement cost coverage. Actual cash coverage pays the current value of an item that may be lost or damaged, while replacement cost coverage pays for brand new items.
Stay informed. Listen to a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) weather radio to check local forecasts and news reports regularly.
Keep a battery-powered or hand-cranked radio along with extra batteries.
Determine in advance where you will take shelter during a tornado. Basements and storm cellars are the best choices. If no underground shelter is available, choose an interior room or hallway on the lowest floor possible.
If local authorities issue a tornado watch, remain alert for approaching storms, watch the sky, and stay tuned to the radio or television. If local authorities issue a tornado warning, take shelter immediately.
The five tornado warning signs include:
- The color of the sky may change to a dark greenish color.
- A strange quiet occurring within or shortly after a thunderstorm.
- A loud roar that sounds similar to a freight train.
- An approaching cloud of debris, especially at ground level.
- Debris falling from the sky.
In Carroll County there are several warning sirens located through the county, particularly near areas where outdoor events occur. But they are not recommended as a sole alerting source inside homes and businesses.
In the past when the National Weather Service issued a warning, the Carroll County Emergency Management Agency (CCEMA) activated all the sirens in the county, but with the advances in NWS technology and use of the county’s WeatherWarn software, the CCEMA is able to activate just the sirens in the storm-affected areas of the county. The sirens will sound for an approximate 1-square mile radius and do not provide county-wide coverage.
As noted on the CCEMA website, when the sirens are heard, take cover immediately.
