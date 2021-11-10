In October, the Department of Justice reached an agreement to settle civil cases arising out of the June 2015 Mother Emanuel AME Church mass shooting in Charleston, South Carolina. Claims alleged the FBI was negligent in prohibiting the sale of a gun by a licensed firearms dealer to Dylann Roof, the self-proclaimed white supremacist who wanted to start a race war.
America has a problem with hate, but my June 2015 column explained how race wars are too work-intensive to be practical:
Blame hate on solar flares
“Charleston suspect wanted to start race war.” The acrid headline screamed around the world. But, I’m advising the accused mass murderer that a lengthy to-do list burdens your aggressive wish for armed conflict. If you want an all-out race war, I’m not sure you understand how much planning is involved.
While the profit-making militia-industrial complex gears up, there’s a ton of work to do.
When I receive an invitation to a big event, like a war, my first question is, what do I wear? My side requires fly uniforms in a color palette favorable to all complexions. Kente cloth fatigues with cargo pants will work. The pockets should be deep enough to hold a cell phone and multiple rounds of ammunition. I’ll accessorize with suede steel toed boots and a jaunty cap.
Designer leather holsters would look good, but since I’m not into guns, my weapon of choice is a bow and arrow. I’ll enlist the actress from “Hunger Games” to teach me how to use it, so please allow time for me to learn.
You need rules of engagement, so bullets don’t fly around willy-nilly. Who’s shooting at whom? Who’s my target? Whose target am I? Can I be an officer?
If all races will fight, clarity is required regarding racial-specific enemies. In preparation for your carnage, the DNA of combatants can be certified by Maury Povich, in adapted episodes of “You Are the Father.” Then, everyone can carry a race certificate, like a driver’s license.
But wait. The 2010 census questionnaire allowed respondents to select more than one race. Your war poses a quandary for nine million Americans who marked their identification with two or more races. Must they choose sides, or can they be bi-warriors?
More questions need addressing. As always, the devil is in the details.
Do I sign up to fight in person, or can I register online? What will I learn in training camp? Is my employer required to give me time off to fight? If I’m wounded, am I eligible for worker’s compensation? Is there a draft? Will I get paid, or is the war volunteer duty? Is taking prisoners of war allowed? Are all sides bound by Geneva Conventions? Can I opt out? Who will manage the war’s Facebook page?
It’s irresponsible to launch a war without thinking it through to the end and the aftermath. When is victory declared? Like on Survivor, will losers be kicked off the continent? War is a last resort. Perhaps you should start with a race duel.
I’ve used my yearly quota of sarcasm. Before writing this column, I sought guidance from a lawyer, who advised me to be general, not specific, not provocative. And, include the worker’s comp question. Lawyers.
The take from opinion writers regarding what happened in Charleston differs. I thought hard about my approach.
Last semester, I audited a poetry class focused on trauma and witness. The professor warned that its difficult writing, because after Hiroshima, what can be written about tragedy? He suggested that sometimes a writer needs to sneak up on a point rather than tackle it head on.
I’m sneaking up on a necessary discussion about race in America, by mocking the absurdity of your desired war. Maybe if I paint a picture about how ridiculous the notion is…
The Charleston massacre made me reel with grief. When I thought it couldn’t get worse, CNN interviewed someone familiar, former North Carolina state senator Malcom Graham. He refused to call Cynthia Hurd, a librarian for thirty-one years, a victim. He calls her his sister.
Knowing someone who experienced the loss compounded my sadness. I can’t imagine how heartbroken the deceased’s loved ones are. I gave up long ago trying to figure out why people act as they do. But, I’ll Texas two-step around this issue to gain perspective on how we can get along with each other.
A friend fixes blame for life’s anomalies on solar flares. Her theory, while laughable, is as good an explanation as any, for the unexplainable.
While we wait for the other steel-toed shoe to drop, I beg everyone to play fair—get to know me, before you hate me.
