"Let each one of you in particular so love his own wife as himself, and let them see that she respects her husband." — Ephesians 5:33.
The union of husband and wife merges two persons in such a way that little can affect one without also affecting the other. Marriage may not be easy and stressful at times and you start comparing yours with someone else’s. Think about this: Too many people think the grass is greener somewhere else, but the grass is green where you water it. Remember that! Your life isn’t yours if you always care about what others think. Man’s law cannot make moral what God has declared immoral. Even if a sin is legalized, it’s still a sin in the eyes of God. So, when you are hanging on by a thread, make sure it’s the hem of His garment.
When we draw our last breath only one thing matters, that our name is written in the Lamb’s book of life.
Keep your lamps full of oil. The Lord is coming soon. If a door closes, quit banging on it. Perhaps it closed because you are worth so much more than what is on the other side. We should be lifting each other up and cheering each other on, not trying to outshine one another. The sky would be awfully dark with just one star.
So often we hurt our own feelings by thinking we mean more to people than we really do, just because they mean that to us. People treat you exactly how they feel about you. Pay attention to actions, not just words. May the will of God take you where the grace will keep you, where the arms of God will support you, where the wisdom of God will teach you, and may the power of God protect you today and all of your tomorrows.
Not only did I fall off the diet wagon, I dragged it into the woods, set it on fire and used the insurance money to buy cupcakes.
Too often we underestimate the power of a touch, a smile, a kind word, a listening ear, an honest compliment, or the smallest act of caring, all of which have the potential to turn a life around. If you can’t figure out how to be kind, figure out how to be quiet. When you have a friend that’s going through a storm, don’t become a broadcaster, get an umbrella and cover them.
Repeat after me: My current situation is not my final destination. GREATER IS COMING! Whoever counted you out, can ‘t count! Keep going, keep believing, keep grinding, keep shining, keep soaring, keep healing, and BELIEVE! Believing in yourself doesn’t cost you anything. Not believing in yourself may cost you everything. Hold tight, God is with you. He is closer than you think, and He is preparing you for something greater. He’s working things out for your good. Just lean in.
Even though there are days, I wish I could change something that happened in the past, there’s a reason the rear view mirror is so small and the windshield is so big, where you’re headed is much more important than what you left behind.
I bet you all are not laughing at the Amish. They’re clickity clacking right past the gas station. So, who’s laughing now?
