Pauline Harper, 94, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.
She was born on Dec. 16, 1928, in Floyd County, the daughter of the late Mr. Tom Paul Phillips and Mrs. Lillie Mae Edmerson Phillips.
Pauline was a loving and devoted wife and mother. She was a homemaker and faithful member of the Renaissance Church of Christ in Atlanta and enjoyed attending until her health declined.
In addition to her parents, she was welcomed into Heaven by her husband, Marshall Harper; sister, Claira Tolliver; brothers, Albert Phillips and Clifford Phillips.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughter, Aidria (Rodney) Mendoza and her son, Kevin Harper.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 11 a.m. from Martin and Hightower Funeral Home, with Evangelist, Dr. Orpheus J. Heyward officiating. Interment will follow in the West Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery, with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Saturday, March 11, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the hour of service.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
