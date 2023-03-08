Pauline Harper

Pauline Harper, 94, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

She was born on Dec. 16, 1928, in Floyd County, the daughter of the late Mr. Tom Paul Phillips and Mrs. Lillie Mae Edmerson Phillips.

Service information

Mar 11
Visitation
Saturday, March 11, 2023
10:00AM-11:00AM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Mar 11
Service
Saturday, March 11, 2023
11:00AM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
