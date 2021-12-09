Pauline Brooks

Pauline Carolyn Brooks, 77, passed away peacefully in her home at Fort Bragg, North Carolina on Dec. 4, 2021.
She was preceded by her husband Leonard W. Brooks, Jr.; and a son, William “Daniel” Holland.
She is survived by a son, Henry S. Holland; and daughter, Valerie D. Hutt.
She was a wonderful Memaw to 16 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Her laughter was contagious and her love for Jesus was immeasurable. She was of the kindest heart and such a gentle spirit.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 11, 202,1 at 2 p.m. at Eliam Cemetery in Melrose with Pastor Parker Darnell officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Pauline will be laid to rest beside her husband.
Please visit her memorial page at www.williamsthomas
