Haralson County deputies and other local agencies assisted Paulding County law enforcement with the capture of a man whose police chase entered their jurisdiction ending in Tallapoosa.

On Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, Sgt. Kirkland and Sgt. Benson of the Haralson County Crime Suppression Unit went to serve a warrant on a wanted subject located in Paulding County. When they pulled up at the residence, they observed a man on the side of the home who ran and jumped into a black Volkswagen Jetta and drove behind the house and then onto the roadway, according to HCSO officials.

