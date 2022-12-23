Haralson County deputies and other local agencies assisted Paulding County law enforcement with the capture of a man whose police chase entered their jurisdiction ending in Tallapoosa.
On Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, Sgt. Kirkland and Sgt. Benson of the Haralson County Crime Suppression Unit went to serve a warrant on a wanted subject located in Paulding County. When they pulled up at the residence, they observed a man on the side of the home who ran and jumped into a black Volkswagen Jetta and drove behind the house and then onto the roadway, according to HCSO officials.
The Crime Suppression Unit initiated a pursuit. The driver went down multiple roads in Paulding County driving recklessly and then entered Haralson County on GA-120. The high speed chase went down GA-120 through Buchanan and into Tallapoosa, where it ended on Decatur Street, per officials.
The Crime Suppression Unit was assisted by the Tallapoosa Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol, and Haralson County Sheriff’s Deputies.
The driver gave a false name to arresting deputies. He was fingerprinted on scene by the Georgia State Patrol and identified as Channing Christopher Arthur Chapman, 28.
Chapman then told deputies that he had swallowed a gram of methamphetamine and a gram of heroin during the chase, per officials.
Chapman was escorted to the hospital by deputies to be checked. Inside the vehicle, deputies located other suspected illicit drugs, copper wiring and multiple cell phones.
Chapman has warrants out of three jurisdictions including one for probation violation for assault. Chapman is facing multiple charges including felony fleeing and attempting to elude, giving false information and other traffic offenses.
The case is still under investigation so additional charges could be pending.
