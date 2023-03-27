Paula “Chris” Hudson, 69 of Carrollton passed away in the presence of her family on March 23, 2023. Paula “Chris” Hudson was born on April 4,1953 in Frankfurt, Germany to the late J.T. & Mary Daniel.

She was predeceased by her parents, J.T. Daniel, Mary Thornton Daniel and sister, Janie Daniel.

To send flowers to the family of Paula Hudson, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos