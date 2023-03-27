Paula “Chris” Hudson, 69 of Carrollton passed away in the presence of her family on March 23, 2023. Paula “Chris” Hudson was born on April 4,1953 in Frankfurt, Germany to the late J.T. & Mary Daniel.
She was predeceased by her parents, J.T. Daniel, Mary Thornton Daniel and sister, Janie Daniel.
She is survived by her siblings, Norma Francom (George), Jerry Daniel, Carolyn Warner (Paul), Debbie Daniel, Daryl Daniel (Jack Griffin). She is survived by her four children Brandy Savage (TJ), Shane Griggs, Kelly Stephens (Mac Couch), Buddy Stephens (Morgan Ward), her four bonus children Brian Lee, Holly Hudson, Ryan Hudson (Tiffany), Janet Gilbert, her 12 grandchildren, Alexis, Avery & Mackenzie Savage, Audrey & Haven Ward, Mason Hudson, Emaly Griggs, Sydney Crow, Baliey Gilbert, Kelsi, Kaci & Mackenzie Mcgourik.
If you knew Paula “Chris” you knew she loved to cook…that was her superpower. She made the world’s best spaghetti, vegetable soup, cornbread…the list could go on and on. Her sassy, outspoken, infectious personality would light up any room and you better believe she’d have everyone laughing before the night was over. She loved her family hard and you always knew it. No matter the time or distance, Chris was always there lending a hand, a home cooked meal if you needed it or better yet, her opinion even when you didn’t want to hear it. She was a part of the glue that kept our family together. She will forever be deeply missed but we have comfort in knowing she’s now with our lord and savior, Jesus Christ, reunited in heaven with her parents and sister.
Services will be held at Hightower Funeral Home in Bremen, Ga on Sunday March 26, visitation starting at 3 p.m., Chapel Service to follow at 4 p.m.
To send flowers to the family of Paula Hudson, please visit Tribute Store.
