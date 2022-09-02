Paul Williams, age 74 of Carrollton, Georgia passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022, surrounded by family. He was born on February 15, 1948, in Talladega, Alabama, the son of the late John Williams, Sr. and Adela Johnson O’Neal.

He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Laura Joiner Williams; sons, Jai Santiago Williams and Bradford Williams; sisters, Marylin Knight, Connie Radford, Weltha Trumer, Zabrina Zweber, and Debra Williams; brothers, John Williams, Jr., Danny Williams, Stanley Williams, Chris O’Neal, Robert O’Neal, and Demetrius O’Neal; and stepmother, Margaret Williams.

To send flowers to the family of Paul Williams, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Sep 5
Visitation
Monday, September 5, 2022
5:00PM-8:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Sep 6
Funeral
Tuesday, September 6, 2022
2:00PM-3:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral begins.

