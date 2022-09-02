Paul Williams, age 74 of Carrollton, Georgia passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022, surrounded by family. He was born on February 15, 1948, in Talladega, Alabama, the son of the late John Williams, Sr. and Adela Johnson O’Neal.
He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Laura Joiner Williams; sons, Jai Santiago Williams and Bradford Williams; sisters, Marylin Knight, Connie Radford, Weltha Trumer, Zabrina Zweber, and Debra Williams; brothers, John Williams, Jr., Danny Williams, Stanley Williams, Chris O’Neal, Robert O’Neal, and Demetrius O’Neal; and stepmother, Margaret Williams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.