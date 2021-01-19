Paul Hearn, Jr.

In memory of Paul Wayne Hearn Jr., 46, of Carrollton, Georgia, who passed away on Nov. 23, 2020. He was born on Jan. 13, 1974.
He is preceded in death by his beloved mother, Vicki W. Scully, of Carrollton.
Those that survive him are his sister, Monza Victoria Cole, of Bowdon, Georgia; his neices and nephews, Blake Collins, Helena Collins, Dustin Cole, Destiny Price; his Aunt Glenda Diane Stitcher, of Carrollton; and his cousins, Audra Love, Tara Vaughn, and Jeff Weaver. He was loved so much by us all. He will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts. We wish you could’ve stayed longer; only God knows why it was your time to go.
A special thank you to Jeff and Ken, his dear friends, for being there for him through some very difficult times.
A small family memorial will be set at a later time.
