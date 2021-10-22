Mr. Paul Anthony Glave, 57 of Temple, Georgia passed away on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021.
He was born in Lakeland, Florida, the son of Harold Wayne Glave and Laura Lillian Hampton.
Mr. Glave worked construction as a drywall installer and was onsite for the building of the Georgia Dome.
He was an avid hunter, especially duck, and a fisherman. Mr. Glave was a skilled handyman and Alabama football fan.
He was full of life, always happy and never met a stranger. Mr. Glave was a loving son, father, grandfather and loyal friend.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Clyde Glave.
Mr. Glave is survived by his children, Ashley Glave, of Carrollton, Anthony Glave, of Temple, Amber Glave, of Carrollton and Ashton Glave, of Temple; his mother, Laura Lillian Hampton, of Melbourne, Florida; his father, Harold Wayne Glave, and his wife, Carol, of Lakeland, Florida; his sister, Ruby Lisa Clayton, of Kentucky; nine grandchildren, Grace Glave, Lexie Glave, J.C. Ryals, Emma Glave, Amelia Edwards, Alivia Smith, Landon Ryals, Ava Robinson and Liam Jones; two nieces and two nephews also survive.
In accordance with Mr. Glave’s wishes, he will be cremated.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Villa Rica on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. Memorial services will be conducted on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at 4 p.m. from the chapel of the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring to do so, may make donations to the family to help with final expenses.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements; 770-459-3694.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.