Mr. Paul Curtis Costley, age 22, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022.
Mr. Costley was born on December 7, 1999, son of Curtis Guy Costley and Alana Madden Costley.
Paul was a kind, funny, intelligent, loving son, brother and uncle. He was our “Pablo”, “Little Man” and “Poogle”, our own personal Google because Paul knew something about everything.
He would always tell you the truth whether you wanted to hear it or not, and had a sense of humor where his timing was perfect.
Paul loved snuggling with his mom and watching movies with her. Sitting on the porch with his dad listening to country music. He loved being outdoors at his Grandmother and Gaggy’s farm, and eating his Nanny’s cooking. Even though he was younger than his sisters he took pride in being the oldest son and their protector. He loved playing Madden on the Xbox and wrestling his little brother Pace, playing basketball with his friends and watching Georgia football in the fall.
Paul was very good at working with his hands and making things out of leather and wood. He enjoyed being active in sports playing soccer, football, wrestling and baseball with the Carrollton Recreation League, as well as being a 2013 eight-man state champion with the Holy Ground Stallions football team.
Paul was homeschooled and graduated high school at 16. He attended West Georgia Technical College before transferring to Georgia Southern University where he was studying construction management, and had completed 3 years of his undergrad. Paul loved being involved with the construction of RiverRock Church and also a church in Kenya while on missions with his dad.
He is dearly loved and will be missed greatly.
In addition to his parents, survivors include his sisters, Payton Costley Jackson, Perri Costley, Palmer Costley; brother, Pace Costley; niece Ayla Jackson; paternal grandmother, Peggy Costley; maternal grandparents, John Byron Madden and Linda Madden; uncles, Judd Costley, Steve Madden; aunts, Patricia Costley, Tracy Madden, Kim Costley; cousins, Carter Madden, Alexis Madden, Kabe Farrenkopf, Kendall Calhoun, Brooks Costley, Molly Kate Costley. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Don Costley.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with Pastor Ronald Gray and Pastor Mike Wall officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the service hour.
In lie of flowers the family ask that donation be made to the Love Movement Internship
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
