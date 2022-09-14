Paul Curtis Costley

Mr. Paul Curtis Costley, age 22, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022.

Mr. Costley was born on December 7, 1999, son of Curtis Guy Costley and Alana Madden Costley.

Service information

Sep 17
Visitation
Saturday, September 17, 2022
11:00AM-1:00PM
Almon Funeral Home
548 Newnan Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Sep 17
Celebration of Life
Saturday, September 17, 2022
1:00PM
Almon Chapel
548 Newnan Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
