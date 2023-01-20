Paul Charles Saxon peacefully passed away at home on Tuesday, January 17, surrounded by loving family. He was 93 years old.

Paul was born July 14, 1929 to loving parents E.L. “Brother” Saxon and Brooksie Iverson Saxon of Graham. From his parents he was taught the Christian faith and learned the value of hard work. This was exhibited by him helping establish the family farm and the family cotton gin business with his father and beloved uncle, John D. Saxon. Paul was a devoted son. He respected his parents and cared for them throughout their entire lives.

To plant a tree in memory of Paul Saxon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos